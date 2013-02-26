ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Roger Tsien

Those We Lost in 2016
Bob Grant | Dec 22, 2016 | 5 min read
The scientific community bid farewell to several luminaries this year.
Electron Micrographs Get a Dash of Color
Ben Andrew Henry | Nov 3, 2016 | 4 min read
A new technique creates colorful stains that label proteins and cellular structures at higher resolution than ever before possible. 
Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist Staff | Oct 1, 2016 | 2 min read
Roger Tsien R.I.P., predatory publishing, and diversity in science
Week in Review: August 29–September 2
Jef Akst | Sep 2, 2016 | 3 min read
Roger Tsien dies; the CRISPR patent dispute you’ve never heard of; immunotherapy for Alzheimer’s; Tasmanian devils developing resistance to transmissible cancer
Nobel Laureate Roger Tsien Dies
Kerry Grens | Aug 31, 2016 | 2 min read
One of the pioneers in developing fluorescent proteins for biological studies was 64 years old.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2013 | 2 min read
May 2013's selection of notable quotes
What Ever Happened to Douglas Prasher?
Bob Grant | Feb 26, 2013 | 4 min read
The first researcher to clone the gene for green fluorescent protein, but who was passed over for the 2008 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, is back in academic science.
