ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Robert May: Out like a lion
The retiring president of the UK Royal Society had some choice words.
Robert May: Out like a lion
Robert May: Out like a lion
The retiring president of the UK Royal Society had some choice words.
The retiring president of the UK Royal Society had some choice words.
Home
Subjects
Royal Society
Royal Society
Royal Society to Launch OA Journal
Tracy Vence
| Feb 17, 2014
| 1 min read
On the heels of news that
Science
will roll out an open-access online journal next year, the Royal Society announces its own open-access title, which will publish papers covering a range of STEM disciplines.
Side-Chain Theory, circa 1900
Edyta Zielinska
| Jul 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Paul Ehrlich came up with an explanation for cellular interactions based on receptors, earning a Nobel Prize and the title "Father of Modern Immunology"—only to have his theory forgotten.
Did Inbreeding Royals Evolve?
Dan Cossins
| Apr 22, 2013
| 2 min read
A new study suggests that in the Spanish Habsburg royal family, natural selection may have diminished the most harmful effects of inbreeding.
Through the Eyes of a Giant
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Feb 15, 2013
| 2 min read
A new play explores the mind of the father of modern physics through his interactions—factual and imagined—with a curmudgeonly colleague.
With All Due Consideration
Mary Beth Aberlin
| May 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Scientists and their many hats
Changing Times at the OST
Robert Walgate
| Aug 15, 2000
| 4 min read
Sir Robert May, outgoing UK Chief Scientist, spoke to Robert Walgate about treading the fine line between government and the science community, and the changing face of science in the UK and Europe.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT