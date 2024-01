Patients in a study of catheter ablation who showed signs of more injury to nerve cells and glia in the heart had fewer symptoms after the treatment.

A Common Atrial Fibrillation Procedure Is Aided by Damaging Neurons

A Common Atrial Fibrillation Procedure Is Aided by Damaging Neurons

Patients in a study of catheter ablation who showed signs of more injury to nerve cells and glia in the heart had fewer symptoms after the treatment.

Patients in a study of catheter ablation who showed signs of more injury to nerve cells and glia in the heart had fewer symptoms after the treatment.