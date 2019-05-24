News

A Common Atrial Fibrillation Procedure Is Aided by Damaging Neurons

Patients in a study of catheter ablation who showed signs of more injury to nerve cells and glia in the heart had fewer symptoms after the treatment.

emma yasinski
Emma Yasinski
| 4 min read
cardiac heart catheter ablation atrial fibrillation s100b
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

ABOVE: X-ray of a catheter ablation procedure, not from this study
© ISTOCK.COM, ZILLI

Injuring neurons, especially those involved in regulating a person’s heartbeat, sounds like a bad idea, but such “collateral” damage to nerve cells in the heart during catheter ablation—a common, but not fully understood, procedure used to treat atrial fibrillation—may actually lead to better outcomes, according to a study of mice and humans published on Wednesday (May 22) in Science Translational Medicine. Using a biomarker of injury to neurons and glia called S100B, the researchers find that patients with a greater increase in levels of the protein had fewer symptoms after the treatment than patients who experienced only a small rise in S100B.

“We were expecting that more neural damage would be bad for the patient,” Katharina Scherschel, a scientist at University Heart and Vascular Center UKE Hamburg and the lead author of the study, tells The Scientist, ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • emma yasinski

    Emma Yasinski

    Emma is a Florida-based freelance journalist and regular contributor for The Scientist.
    View full profile
Share

Related Research Resources

Conceptual image of human fingers reaching out to touch an illustrated drawing of a gastrointestinal tract.

All the Feels: The Emerging Neuroscience of Gut Touch

Podcast

3D rendered neurons

Modeling and Measuring Neurotoxicity in Live Cells

Article

agilent technologies logo
Microplate

Meet the Modular Incubator Chamber: a Controlled Environment for Physioxic Cell Culture

Video

Embrient Inc. Logo
Olink Logo

Olink® Reveal: Accessible NGS-Based Proteomics For Every Lab

Product

Olink logo
May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

iStock

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Thermo Fisher Logo
Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Unchained Labs
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Bio-Rad
How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Thermo Fisher Logo

Products

Product News

fujirebio-square-logo

Fujirebio Receives Marketing Clearance for Lumipulse® G pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio In-Vitro Diagnostic Test

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility

Leica Microsystems Logo

Latest AI software simplifies image analysis and speeds up insights for scientists

BioSkryb Genomics Logo

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours