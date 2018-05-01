ADVERTISEMENT
A Devastating Diagnosis, a Viral Video, and a Clinical Trial
Diana Kwon | May 1, 2018 | 5 min read
When the O’Neills learned that their daughter had Sanfilippo syndrome, a devastating rare disease, they created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $2 million in less than a year.
Families of Children with Rare Diseases Fuel Gene Therapy Research
The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2018 | 10+ min read
Crowdfunding can power investigations into diseases that would otherwise receive little attention.
