Scientists are pretty sure they know where the seaweed is coming from. Now they want to know why it’s here.

Swamped by Sargassum: The New Normal for Caribbean Beaches

Swamped by Sargassum: The New Normal for Caribbean Beaches

Swamped by Sargassum: The New Normal for Caribbean Beaches

Scientists are pretty sure they know where the seaweed is coming from. Now they want to know why it’s here.

Scientists are pretty sure they know where the seaweed is coming from. Now they want to know why it’s here.