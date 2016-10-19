ADVERTISEMENT
Researcher Fazlul Sarkar Has 12 More Papers Retracted
The ex-Wayne State University scientist has racked up 33 retractions to date. 
Former Wayne State Cancer Researcher Lodges 19th Retraction
Shawna Williams | Jan 1, 2018 | 1 min read
Fazlul Sarkar had unsuccessfully sued PubPeer to reveal the identity of a commenter who accused him of research misconduct.
Life Science Controversies of 2016
Bob Grant, Jef Akst, and Tracy Vence | Dec 23, 2016 | 5 min read
This year, the developers of CRISPR gene-editing technology argued over patent rights, a researcher fought to unmask anonymous PubPeer commenters, US regulators considered “three-parent” babies, and troubles continued for Theranos.
PubPeer Wins Appeal on Anonymous Comments
Joshua A. Krisch and Bob Grant | Dec 7, 2016 | 2 min read
The Michigan Court of Appeals rules that anonymous commenters on the post-publication peer review website are protected under the First Amendment.
PubPeer Loses Battle, Hopes to Win War on Anonymous Comments
Bob Grant | Dec 2, 2016 | 3 min read
Lawyers involved discuss the latest twist in the ongoing litigation that pits pathologist Fazlul Sarkar against anonymous commenters on the post-publication peer review site.
Full Sarkar Investigation Report Won’t Enter Appeals Court Case
Bob Grant | Dec 1, 2016 | 1 min read
Court of Appeals denies a motion filed by ACLU lawyers to enter the full Wayne State University investigation of pathologist Fazlul Sarkar into the official case record.
PubPeer Lawyers Ask to Enter Misconduct Report into the Court Record
Bob Grant | Nov 17, 2016 | 1 min read
Lawyers for PubPeer have obtained and posted the full investigation report from Wayne State University, which lists more than 140 misconduct allegations against pathologist Fazlul Sarkar.
PubPeer Requests that Court Consider Misconduct Investigation
Bob Grant | Oct 20, 2016 | 3 min read
ACLU lawyers representing the post-publication peer review site have filed a motion to admit the existence of a university investigation that found pathologist Fazlul Sarkar guilty of misconduct.
Misconduct Finding Could Impact PubPeer Litigation
Bob Grant | Oct 19, 2016 | 3 min read
Wayne State University’s conclusion that pathologist Fazlul Sarkar committed research misconduct could affect the ongoing legal proceedings related to anonymous critics of his work.
Investigation Finds Pathologist Guilty of Systemic Misconduct
Bob Grant | Oct 19, 2016 | 3 min read
A Wayne State University probe into allegations of research misconduct leveled against pathologist Fazlul Sarkar has found the scientist guilty of multiple instances of image manipulation, among other infractions.
