PubPeer Lawyers Ask to Enter Misconduct Report into the Court Record

PIXABAY, CESKYFREUND36American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyers representing PubPeer filed a motion with the Michigan Court of Appeals on November 16 to enter an internal Wayne State University investigation of pathologist Fazlul Sarkar into the legal record. Previously, the ACLU legal team successfully lobbied the court to amend the record with a story that ran on The Scientist quoting summary statements from the report, obtained independently through the Freedom of Information Act, indicating that the university found Sarkar guilty of scientific misconduct. Meanwhile, Sarkar’s legal team continues to attempt to learn the identities of anonymous commenters who first alleged image manipulation and other irregularities in the pathologist's work.



The ACLU has also obtained the full, 431-page report, and posted it online.