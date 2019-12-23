ADVERTISEMENT
the facade of a building. crisscrossed white walls intersect sets of four black windows in a lattice structure, with a cloudless blue sky in the background.
Exosome Scientist Douglas Taylor Stole and Mislabeled Images: Report
Taylor, formerly of the University of Louisville, is known for his discovery of and research on tumor-secreted exosomes.  
Exosome Scientist Douglas Taylor Stole and Mislabeled Images: Report
Exosome Scientist Douglas Taylor Stole and Mislabeled Images: Report

Taylor, formerly of the University of Louisville, is known for his discovery of and research on tumor-secreted exosomes.  

Taylor, formerly of the University of Louisville, is known for his discovery of and research on tumor-secreted exosomes.  

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. misconduct

misconduct

Paolo Macchiarini stands at a podium with a microphone
Paolo Macchiarini Found Guilty for Botched Surgery
Amanda Heidt | Jun 16, 2022 | 3 min read
The former thoracic surgeon was acquitted on two counts of intentional assault but convicted on a single count of felony bodily injury for a series of fatal procedures in the early 2010s.
Man leaning against a bookshelf
Sheldon Krimsky, Leader in Science Policy and Ethics, Dies at 80
Lisa Winter | May 19, 2022 | 2 min read
Krimsky warned strenuously about the corrupting power of money in science.
People holding signs
NYU Defends Against Backlash Over Potential Hire
Amanda Heidt | Apr 29, 2022 | 8 min read
Hundreds of the school’s faculty, students, and trainees are protesting its consideration of David Sabatini, who left his previous posts after alleged sexual misconduct.
Harvard University library
Students Protest Amidst Harvard Sexual Harassment Scandal
Catherine Offord | Feb 15, 2022 | 2 min read
Hundreds of people turned up to show solidarity with three grad students suing the university over a professor’s alleged misconduct, while faculty who had previously spoken in the professor’s favor walk back their support.
The White House
Eric Lander Allegedly Bullied, Disrespected Staff
Amanda Heidt | Feb 7, 2022 | 4 min read
More than a dozen current and former members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy have shared details of alleged mistreatment, prompting President Biden’s top scientist to issue a formal apology.
The Library of Columbia University
Columbia University Student Strike Ends with Tentative Deal
Catherine Offord | Jan 10, 2022 | 2 min read
In a contract that still needs to be ratified by union members, the university has agreed to boost student pay and allow for independent arbitration in cases of alleged misconduct and discrimination.
David Sabatini seated, looking at camera
Cell Biologist David Sabatini Fired for Sexual Harassment
Shawna Williams | Aug 22, 2021 | 2 min read
The researcher, known for his work on the mTOR signaling pathway, is no longer with MIT’s Whitehead Institute or HHMI following an investigation into his conduct.
The main historic building (Building 1) of National Institutes of Health (NIH) inside Bethesda campus
Sexual Harassment Complaints in Academia Are Up Since 2018
Amanda Heidt | Jun 14, 2021 | 4 min read
The NIH shared new data detailing complaints it has received in recent years, the latest in a series of steps taken by funding agencies and professional organizations to address misconduct.
Moncef Slaoui Fired by GSK Amid Sexual Harassment Claims
Lisa Winter | Mar 24, 2021 | 2 min read
The former GlaxoSmithKline executive had led the US government’s Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccine program during the Trump administration.
MIT Unveils Program to Help Grad Students Find a New Adviser
Lisa Winter | Mar 9, 2021 | 2 min read
Graduate student advocacy groups were central to designing the program, which provides a semester of funding if a trainee needs time to find a new mentor.
Opinion: Blowing the Whistle on Research Grant Fraud
Joseph Gentile | Jan 1, 2021 | 5 min read
Reporting cases of misconduct in the context of federal science funding can be a daunting task. But mechanisms to support whistleblowers do exist.
Timeline: When Bad Research Changes Public Health Strategy
Catherine Offord | Oct 1, 2020 | 1 min read
Illinois-based Surgisphere Corporation had a brief moment in the limelight this year following its infamous study of hydroxychloroquine. But the impact of the company’s deception reverberated across world.
The Surgisphere Scandal: What Went Wrong?
Catherine Offord | Oct 1, 2020 | 10+ min read
The high-profile retractions of two COVID-19 studies stunned the scientific community earlier this year and prompted calls for reviews of how science is conducted, published, and acted upon. The warning signs had been there all along.
The Lancet Alters Editorial Practices After Surgisphere Scandal
Catherine Offord | Sep 22, 2020 | 4 min read
The changes, which affect the declarations authors have to sign and the peer-review process, have received a mixed response from the scientific community.
DOJ, Department of Justice, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, China, intellectual property, visa fraud, People's Liberation Army
Foreign Researchers Accused of Hiding Links to Chinese Military
Amanda Heidt | Jul 24, 2020 | 3 min read
Four Chinese nationals have been charged with visa fraud after revelations that they sent information on the layout of US labs and research carried out by colleagues back to China.
Italian Institute Revokes Appointment of Cancer Researcher
Catherine Offord | Jul 7, 2020 | 2 min read
Pier Paolo Pandolfi left Harvard University last year following allegations of sexual harassment, and has since been accused of research misconduct.
When Your Supervisor Is Accused of Research Misconduct
Katarina Zimmer | Jun 1, 2020 | 10 min read
Early career researchers face unique challenges when a senior collaborator becomes embroiled in allegations of scientific malpractice.
Cloning Scientist Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison
Jef Akst | Jan 14, 2020 | 2 min read
More than five years after his arrest, Li Ning of China Agricultural University is convicted of stealing nearly $5 million of grant money.
2019 in Quotes
Catherine Offord | Dec 23, 2019 | 2 min read
Scientists speak up about landmark drug approvals, political and environmental activism, and the redefinition of death.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT