By studying the genomes of more than 24,000 individuals, researchers discovered rare genetic mutations that may shed light on mechanisms underlying schizophrenia.

Noninherited Genetic Mutations Link to Schizophrenia

Noninherited Genetic Mutations Link to Schizophrenia

By studying the genomes of more than 24,000 individuals, researchers discovered rare genetic mutations that may shed light on mechanisms underlying schizophrenia.

By studying the genomes of more than 24,000 individuals, researchers discovered rare genetic mutations that may shed light on mechanisms underlying schizophrenia.