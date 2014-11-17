ADVERTISEMENT
bright green plant cells in long diagonal rows
Plant Biologist Jane Silverthorne Dies at 69
Silverthorne shaped the development of many NSF programs driving innovation in plant biology and agriculture. 
Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci Announces Departure from NIAID, Advisory Roles
Catherine Offord | Aug 22, 2022 | 2 min read
The 81-year-old director says that he will step back from his positions this December, but that he will continue working to advance science and public health.
portrait photo of Arati Prabhakar
Biden Nominates New Science Advisor
Andy Carstens | Jun 22, 2022 | 2 min read
If the Senate confirms her appointment, Arati Prabhakar will become the first woman, person of color, and immigrant to head the Office of Science and Technology Policy.
photo of building with flag of Mexico
Scientists Face a Third Round of Charges by Mexican Government
Chloe Tenn | Oct 15, 2021 | 2 min read
Nearly three dozen of Mexico’s leading researchers are being accused of money laundering, embezzlement, and organized crime, a move other academics say is politically motivated.
EPA Purges Trump Administration’s Science Advisors
Lisa Winter | Apr 1, 2021 | 2 min read
The agency says that to “reset” the advisory boards and bolster “scientific integrity,” more than 40 advisors appointed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure have been let go.
Improving the Advisor/Advisee Relationship
Angela E. Boag and Nathalie Isabelle Chardon | Feb 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Academic mentors are not necessarily natural managers. Their graduate students often bear the brunt of this shortcoming.
Biden Names Geneticist Eric Lander as Top Science Adviser
Max Kozlov | Jan 18, 2021 | 3 min read
If confirmed, Lander will head the Office of Science and Technology Policy, a position that President Donald Trump left vacant for 18 months at the beginning of his term.
Robert May, Theoretical Ecologist Who Advised UK Gov’t, Dies
Jef Akst | Apr 30, 2020 | 2 min read
The Australian physicist-turned-biologist served as a top scientist in the UK government and president of the Royal Society, among other prestigious appointments.
Science Advisor William Happer to Leave National Security Council
Catherine Offord | Sep 13, 2019 | 2 min read
An outspoken critic of the scientific consensus on anthropogenic climate change, Happer is returning to academia after a year in his White House role.
trump federal advisory committee cut terminate one third committees
Trump Issues Executive Order that Could Reduce Scientific Advice
Chia-Yi Hou | Jun 17, 2019 | 2 min read
The president wants to terminate at least a third of all federal advisory committees by the end of September.
Trump’s Pick for Science Advisor Dodges Climate Change Question
Jef Akst | Aug 24, 2018 | 2 min read
In a hearing with Senators, meteorologist Kelvin Droegemeier avoided climate change questions by saying it wasn’t his expertise.
Canada Names Chief Science Advisor
Ashley P. Taylor | Sep 27, 2017 | 2 min read
Scientists speculate about whether the appointment will mean more funding for research.
Science Envoy Resigns from US State Department in Protest
Catherine Offord | Aug 23, 2017 | 2 min read
Energy researcher Daniel Kammen criticized President Trump’s response to events in Charlottesville, as well as the administration’s decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord.
Trump Administration Disbands Climate Advisory Panel
Catherine Offord | Aug 20, 2017 | 2 min read
On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that the panel’s charter would not be renewed.
TS Picks: March 30, 2017
Tracy Vence | Mar 30, 2017 | 1 min read
Obama administration’s science advisers stick together; “allies confident” NIH Director Francis Collins can dissuade Congress from approving drastic budget cuts; how Brexit may affect scientists
Q&A: William Happer, Possible Science Advisor to the President
Bob Grant | Feb 5, 2017 | 8 min read
The Princeton physicist told The Scientist that then-President–elect Donald Trump last month agreed with his position that climate change research has become a “cult movement.” Happer also shared his thoughts on federal research funding, demonstrators marching for science, and more.
Q&A: David Gelernter, Possible Science Advisor to the President
Bob Grant | Feb 5, 2017 | 9 min read
The Yale computer scientist last month met with then-President–elect Donald Trump and key advisors to discuss, among other things, the position of Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. In a conversation with The Scientist, Gelernter shared his thoughts on climate change, the impacts of immigration on science, and more.
EC Gets Science Panel
Bob Grant | May 14, 2015 | 2 min read
The European Commission unveils a plan to install a team of science advisors to guide policymakers.
Scientists Decry Axing EU Head Scientist Post
Bob Grant | Nov 17, 2014 | 2 min read
Researchers in Europe are universally dismayed over the decision to eliminate the European Commission’s Chief Scientific Advisor role.
