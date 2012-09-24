ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
coronavirus covid-19 sars-cov-2 scientific conferences virtual meeting research cancellations
After Conference Cancellations, Some Scientists Find a Way
As scores of academic meetings get upended due to COVID-19, researchers are turning to virtual replacements.
After Conference Cancellations, Some Scientists Find a Way
After Conference Cancellations, Some Scientists Find a Way

As scores of academic meetings get upended due to COVID-19, researchers are turning to virtual replacements.

As scores of academic meetings get upended due to COVID-19, researchers are turning to virtual replacements.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. science meeting

science meeting

How Worms Avoid Eating Bad Bacteria and Warn Their Offspring Too
Jef Akst | Dec 12, 2019 | 3 min read
A small RNA in Pseudomonas triggers an avoidance response in C. elegans that can be passed on to the next generation, according to research presented at this week’s meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology.
Sequences of African Genomes Highlights Long-Overlooked Diversity
Jef Akst | Oct 18, 2019 | 2 min read
An analysis of more than 400 human genomes from residents of 13 African countries presented at this week’s annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics greatly expands our species’ cataloged genetic diversity.
conference meeting scientific presentation poster peer-reviewed publication scholarly journal
Opinion: Why It Is Time to Make Conferences Worth It
Nicholas Rowe | Sep 26, 2019 | 4 min read
Very little science from meetings reaches a meaningfully large audience.
sexual harassment #metoo scientific conference meeting SAA AGU SfN
Scientific Societies Update Policies to Address #MeToo
Diana Kwon | Sep 25, 2019 | 7 min read
Many organizations work to confront sexual harassment at conferences.
Scholars Boycott Meeting, Citing Misconduct Accusations
Shawna Williams | Aug 30, 2019 | 5 min read
The European Society for the study of Human Evolution (ESHE) faces criticism after public allegations emerge that its president engaged in sexual harassment and bullying.
airport travel ban visa scientific conference
As Visa Difficulties Persist, Scientists Push for Change
Katarina Zimmer | Jul 10, 2019 | 6 min read
Individual researchers and science societies are finding solutions so colleagues around the globe can attend conferences, from remote presentations to relocating conferences.
ASM to Discontinue Small Conferences
Diana Kwon | Jun 6, 2017 | 3 min read
Numerous scientists are disappointed with the American Society for Microbiology’s decision, and some are hatching plans to keep the meetings alive.
Q&A: Improving Cardiac Cell Therapy
Kerry Grens | Nov 15, 2016 | 4 min read
The Scientist caught up with cardiac stem cell researcher Mark Sussman to get his thoughts on the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions meeting.
Researchers Discuss Zika’s Effects on Child Development
Jef Akst | Sep 22, 2016 | 2 min read
The National Institutes of Health is hosting a two-day conference on how the virus affects infants and children. The take-home message so far: microcephaly is but one of many potential problems for Zika-exposed fetuses.
TS Picks: June 6, 2016
Jef Akst | Jun 6, 2016 | 2 min read
American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting edition 
Speaking of Neuroscience
Bob Grant | Oct 22, 2015 | 1 min read
A selection of notable quotes from the Society for Neuroscience meeting
Travelers to West Africa Banned from Conference
Jef Akst | Oct 31, 2014 | 2 min read
Louisiana state health officials ask anyone who has visited Liberia, Sierra Leone, or Guinea in the past 21 days to skip next week’s meeting on tropical diseases in New Orleans.
A Celebrated Symposium
Jef Akst | Nov 1, 2012 | 3 min read
A conference, started 10 years ago partly as a disease ecologist’s birthday party, has become one of the most valued meetings in the field.
 
The Birthday Conference
Jef Akst | Oct 31, 2012 | 1 min read
Snapshots from an annual meeting that celebrates the birth of a prominent biologist
Defending Science Meetings
Beth Marie Mole | Sep 24, 2012 | 2 min read
Scientific associations say new legislation that limits federal funding for conferences will hurt research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT