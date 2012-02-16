scientific illustration

ADVERTISEMENT
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Mind the Graph
Seeing Science: How to Visually Explain Complex Concepts
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Mind the Graph | Sep 16, 2022 | 4 min read
Scientists turn to an easy, plug-and-play platform to visually translate their work.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Mar 1, 2020 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the March 2020 issue of The Scientist.
april contributors the scientist
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Apr 1, 2019 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the April 2019 issue of The Scientist.
Paleoart
The Scientist Staff | Dec 31, 2018 | 1 min read
See an update from Chicago's Field Museum about the works of Charles R. Knight and other paleoartists who pioneered the depiction of ancient life.
Contributors
Diana Kwon | Jun 1, 2017 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the June 2017 issue of The Scientist.
For the Love of Plants
Kenny Coogan | Jul 9, 2015 | 2 min read
Meet botanical illustrator Mindy Lighthipe, who practices environmental activism through art.
Botanical Art
Kenny Coogan | Jul 9, 2015 | 1 min read
Scientific illustrator Mindy Lighthipe’s interest in insects inspired her to begin drawing plants.
Dissection via Paintbrush
Tracy Vence | Oct 31, 2013 | 3 min read
An artist uses latex body paint to bring anatomical structures to life.
“Living Lectures”
Tracy Vence | Oct 31, 2013 | 1 min read
Massachusetts-based artist Danny Quirk uses latex body paint to bring anatomical structures to life.
Poetry and Pictures, circa 1830
Beth Marie Mole | Nov 1, 2012 | 2 min read
On the bicentennial of his birth, Edward Lear is celebrated for his whimsical poetry and his stunningly accurate scientific illustrations.
Building Flowers
Jef Akst | Feb 16, 2012 | 3 min read
An architecture graduate constructs intricate botanical illustrations using the computer graphics programs intended to design buildings.
