Contributors
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2020 issue of
The Scientist
.
Home
Subjects
scientific illustration
scientific illustration
Seeing Science: How to Visually Explain Complex Concepts
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Mind the Graph
| Sep 16, 2022
| 4 min read
Scientists turn to an easy, plug-and-play platform to visually translate their work.
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Mar 1, 2020
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the March 2020 issue of
The Scientist.
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the April 2019 issue of
The Scientist
.
Paleoart
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 31, 2018
| 1 min read
See an update from Chicago's Field Museum about the works of Charles R. Knight and other paleoartists who pioneered the depiction of ancient life.
Contributors
Diana Kwon
| Jun 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the June 2017 issue of
The Scientist
.
For the Love of Plants
Kenny Coogan
| Jul 9, 2015
| 2 min read
Meet botanical illustrator Mindy Lighthipe, who practices environmental activism through art.
Botanical Art
Kenny Coogan
| Jul 9, 2015
| 1 min read
Scientific illustrator Mindy Lighthipe’s interest in insects inspired her to begin drawing plants.
Dissection via Paintbrush
Tracy Vence
| Oct 31, 2013
| 3 min read
An artist uses latex body paint to bring anatomical structures to life.
“Living Lectures”
Tracy Vence
| Oct 31, 2013
| 1 min read
Massachusetts-based artist Danny Quirk uses latex body paint to bring anatomical structures to life.
Poetry and Pictures, circa 1830
Beth Marie Mole
| Nov 1, 2012
| 2 min read
On the bicentennial of his birth, Edward Lear is celebrated for his whimsical poetry and his stunningly accurate scientific illustrations.
Building Flowers
Jef Akst
| Feb 16, 2012
| 3 min read
An architecture graduate constructs intricate botanical illustrations using the computer graphics programs intended to design buildings.
