Alysson Muotri launched brain organoids into outer space and found that microgravity enriches our understanding of brain development and disease.

Time Traveling Mini-Brains on a Mission to Conquer Space

Time Traveling Mini-Brains on a Mission to Conquer Space

Time Traveling Mini-Brains on a Mission to Conquer Space

Alysson Muotri launched brain organoids into outer space and found that microgravity enriches our understanding of brain development and disease.

Alysson Muotri launched brain organoids into outer space and found that microgravity enriches our understanding of brain development and disease.