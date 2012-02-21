ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Scientists Trot the Globe but Stay Sci-lingual
Academics adapt to new cultures and people, bonding with scientific commonalities.
Scientists Trot the Globe but Stay Sci-lingual
Scientists Trot the Globe but Stay Sci-lingual
Academics adapt to new cultures and people, bonding with scientific commonalities.
Academics adapt to new cultures and people, bonding with scientific commonalities.
What’s the Future of Science Twitter?
Katherine Irving
| Nov 11, 2022
| 2 min read
In the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover, many researchers are exploring their options with the open-source platform Mastodon.
Scientists Face a Third Round of Charges by Mexican Government
Chloe Tenn
| Oct 15, 2021
| 2 min read
Nearly three dozen of Mexico’s leading researchers are being accused of money laundering, embezzlement, and organized crime, a move other academics say is politically motivated.
WHO Restarts Investigation of COVID-19 Emergence with New Panel
Chloe Tenn
| Sep 28, 2021
| 3 min read
A new, more diverse group of researchers is being appointed take over the stalled investigation.
Biomedical Innovations from Women Less Likely to be Adopted: Study
Annie Melchor
| Sep 1, 2021
| 5 min read
An analysis of scientists’ networks finds discrepancies in the diffusion of novel ideas through communities.
Q&A: Parachute Science in Coral Reef Research
Asher Jones
| Feb 24, 2021
| 8 min read
Scientists who study the marine ecosystems have frequently failed to involve local researchers in projects, a study finds.
Petition Asks National Academy of Sciences to Boot Sexual Harassers
Shawna Williams
| May 4, 2018
| 2 min read
The organization says election to the NAS is for life.
Study: Winning an Early-Career Research Grant Begets More Funding
Shawna Williams
| Apr 23, 2018
| 2 min read
The relationship is independent of grantees’ scientific accomplishments.
Gender Disparity in Science Publishing Among PhD Students
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 8, 2017
| 2 min read
A new survey finds a consistent gap between men and women across numerous fields of science.
Pioneer of Crystallography Dies
Katarina Zimmer
| Oct 27, 2017
| 2 min read
Isabella Karle has passed away at age 95.
FDA to Cut Back Hiring of Non-US Citizens
Shawna Williams
| Aug 14, 2017
| 1 min read
The move appears to be out of step with other HHS agencies.
Image of the Day: Senior Scientists
The Scientist
Staff
| Mar 27, 2017
| 1 min read
The aging science and engineering workforce in the U.S. can be traced back to the Baby Boomer cohort of researchers and the elimination of mandatory retirement in universities.
The Narcissistic Scientist
Bruno Lemaitre
| Oct 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Are leading researchers driven more by the quest for knowledge or the pursuit of fame?
The Global Science Era
Ephraim M. Govere
| May 1, 2016
| 3 min read
As international collaboration becomes increasingly common, researchers must work to limit their own biases and let cultural diversity enhance their work.
Useless Peer Review?
Abby Olena, PhD
| Oct 15, 2013
| 2 min read
A study shows that the methods by which scientists evaluate each other’s work are error-prone and poor at measuring merit.
Canadian Scientists “Muzzled”
Hannah Waters
| Feb 21, 2012
| 1 min read
Governmental red tape blocks scientists from discussing their research with journalists, according to an open letter.
