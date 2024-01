Hatchlings from eggs incubated in a natural nest were larger, exhibited faster neuronal development, and performed better on a motor activity test than those from eggs that were incubated in a hatchery, a study finds.

Moving Sea Turtle Eggs May Affect Hatchling Development

