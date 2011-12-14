ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. semen

semen

sperm motility tracking software flagella swimming movement fertility
Image of the Day: Motile Swimmers
Chia-Yi Hou | Jun 12, 2019 | 1 min read
Scientists track the movement of sperm flagella.
Smartphone Semen Assay
Kerry Grens | Mar 23, 2017 | 1 min read
An app-based sperm analyzer screens for signs of male infertility.
Wait to Conceive After Zika Infection: CDC
Kerry Grens | Mar 29, 2016 | 1 min read
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues a series of recommendations to limit the pregnancy-related risks of the mosquito-borne virus.
Bee Semen Can Protect Queens from an STD
Kate Yandell | Jan 22, 2016 | 3 min read
Honeybee seminal fluid contains two different components that fight Nosema fungus.
Semen Says
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Jul 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Scientists report for the first time that a snail’s seminal fluid proteins can suppress the mating success of the male side of its hermaphroditic partner.
Ovulation Induced by a Nerve Growth Factor
Sabrina Richards | Aug 20, 2012 | 3 min read
Researchers identify a nerve growth factor in semen that stimulates ovulation in certain mammals, and which could shed light on human infertility.
Semen Protein Boosts HIV Transmission
Hannah Waters | Dec 14, 2011 | 3 min read
Researchers identify a protein in semen that enhances the transmission of HIV in culture, but whether it increases infectivity in humans is not yet known.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT