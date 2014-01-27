ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. seminal fluid

seminal fluid

Body Fluids Might Explain Unsolved Zika Case
Kerry Grens | Sep 14, 2016 | 1 min read
A government investigation into the cause of a Utah man’s infection comes up short of conclusive results.
Semen Says
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Jul 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Scientists report for the first time that a snail’s seminal fluid proteins can suppress the mating success of the male side of its hermaphroditic partner.
More than Sperm Support
Jef Akst | Jan 27, 2014 | 4 min read
Male mice lacking seminal vesicles father fewer offspring, and their sons suffer from abnormal metabolism into adulthood.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT