Home
Subjects
seminal fluid
seminal fluid
Body Fluids Might Explain Unsolved Zika Case
Kerry Grens
| Sep 14, 2016
| 1 min read
A government investigation into the cause of a Utah man’s infection comes up short of conclusive results.
Semen Says
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Jul 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Scientists report for the first time that a snail’s seminal fluid proteins can suppress the mating success of the male side of its hermaphroditic partner.
More than Sperm Support
Jef Akst
| Jan 27, 2014
| 4 min read
Male mice lacking seminal vesicles father fewer offspring, and their sons suffer from abnormal metabolism into adulthood.
