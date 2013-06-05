ADVERTISEMENT
  sequester

Science in the State of the Union
Bob Grant | Jan 30, 2014 | 2 min read
President Barack Obama gave a nod to research in this week’s address. But was it enough for science advocates?
New Budget Bill Short Shrifts Science
Bob Grant | Jan 15, 2014 | 2 min read
The omnibus spending bill unveiled by US Congress this week would restore some research budgets cut by sequestration, but critics say it's not enough.
Science Setbacks: 2013
Bob Grant | Dec 23, 2013 | 2 min read
Attracting research funds is never a simple proposition even in the best of years, but in 2013, life scientists dealt with some unique impediments to getting federal grants.
New Budget Deal to Ease Sequester
Bob Grant | Dec 11, 2013 | 2 min read
US science may get temporary respite from across-the-board funding cuts that have been squeezing research budgets for more than 10 months.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2013 | 2 min read
December 2013's selection of notable quotes
Adding Insult to Injury
Kerry Grens | Nov 11, 2013 | 2 min read
The US government shutdown further hampered a research enterprise already struggling because of the sequester.
Sequester Hitting Scientists Hard
Erin Weeks | Sep 4, 2013 | 2 min read
A recent survey of working researchers highlights funding difficulties and the perceived decline of the U.S. as a leader in science. 
Good Budget News for Govt. Science
Kate Yandell | Jul 11, 2013 | 1 min read
Congress subcommittees have proposed increased funding for NIH and NSF.
Health Budget Distress
Kate Yandell | Jun 5, 2013 | 1 min read
The National Institutes of Health has released a fact sheet on its budget pain following the sequester.
