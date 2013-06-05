ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
sequester
sequester
Science in the State of the Union
Bob Grant
| Jan 30, 2014
| 2 min read
President Barack Obama gave a nod to research in this week’s address. But was it enough for science advocates?
New Budget Bill Short Shrifts Science
Bob Grant
| Jan 15, 2014
| 2 min read
The omnibus spending bill unveiled by US Congress this week would restore some research budgets cut by sequestration, but critics say it's not enough.
Science Setbacks: 2013
Bob Grant
| Dec 23, 2013
| 2 min read
Attracting research funds is never a simple proposition even in the best of years, but in 2013, life scientists dealt with some unique impediments to getting federal grants.
New Budget Deal to Ease Sequester
Bob Grant
| Dec 11, 2013
| 2 min read
US science may get temporary respite from across-the-board funding cuts that have been squeezing research budgets for more than 10 months.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2013
| 2 min read
December 2013's selection of notable quotes
Adding Insult to Injury
Kerry Grens
| Nov 11, 2013
| 2 min read
The US government shutdown further hampered a research enterprise already struggling because of the sequester.
Sequester Hitting Scientists Hard
Erin Weeks
| Sep 4, 2013
| 2 min read
A recent survey of working researchers highlights funding difficulties and the perceived decline of the U.S. as a leader in science.
Good Budget News for Govt. Science
Kate Yandell
| Jul 11, 2013
| 1 min read
Congress subcommittees have proposed increased funding for NIH and NSF.
Health Budget Distress
Kate Yandell
| Jun 5, 2013
| 1 min read
The National Institutes of Health has released a fact sheet on its budget pain following the sequester.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT