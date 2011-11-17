ADVERTISEMENT
sexual antagonism
Carnal Knowledge
Bob Grant
| Jul 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Sex is an inherently fascinating aspect of life. As researchers learn more and more about it, surprises regularly emerge.
The Hidden Side of Sex
Patricia L.R. Brennan
| Jul 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
Sexual selection doesn’t end when females choose a mate. Females and males of many animal species employ an array of tactics to stack the deck in their reproductive favor.
Can Epigenetics Explain Homosexuality?
Sabrina Richards
| Jan 1, 2013
| 4 min read
Scientists propose a new model for how homosexuality develops, but observers say it will be difficult to test.
Battle of the Sexes
Hannah Waters
| Nov 17, 2011
| 3 min read
Traits that help one sex but hurt the other are not sufficient for maintaining genetic variation.
