Home
Subjects
sexual dysfunction
sexual dysfunction
“Female Viagra” Approved
Jef Akst
| Aug 19, 2015
| 1 min read
The US Food and Drug Administration OKs the first drug for female sexual dysfunction.
Drug for Low Sex Drive in Women?
Jef Akst
| Jun 8, 2015
| 2 min read
A federal advisory panel supports the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the first drug for female sexual dysfunction.
FDA to Address Female Sexual Dysfunction
Bob Grant
| Aug 15, 2014
| 2 min read
The federal agency will convene a two-day workshop in October to discuss the development of drugs to treat the issue.
Let’s Talk About Sex
Megan Scudellari
| Jul 1, 2014
| 9 min read
In lieu of a career in punk rock, James Pfaus opted to study the brain signals underlying sexual behavior and then see what happened when he manipulated them.
That Loving Feeling
Megan Scudellari
| Jul 1, 2014
| 9 min read
There are no FDA-approved drugs to treat low sexual desire in women, but not for lack of trying.
Accidental Orgasms
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Jul 1, 2014
| 4 min read
Meet the researcher struggling to gain approval for his medical device, which was originally designed to relieve back pain, but turned out to be an orgasm inducer.
Opinion: Sexual Dysfunction Matters
Robert Pyke
| Aug 19, 2013
| 3 min read
Desire and arousal disorders require the biopharmaceutical industry’s attention.
Virginia Johnson, Sex Researcher, Dies
Bob Grant
| Jul 29, 2013
| 1 min read
The sex therapist revolutionized the treatment of sexual dysfunction and helped legitimize the study of copulation and masturbation physiology.
