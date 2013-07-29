ADVERTISEMENT
  sexual dysfunction

sexual dysfunction

“Female Viagra” Approved
Jef Akst | Aug 19, 2015 | 1 min read
The US Food and Drug Administration OKs the first drug for female sexual dysfunction.
Drug for Low Sex Drive in Women?
Jef Akst | Jun 8, 2015 | 2 min read
A federal advisory panel supports the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the first drug for female sexual dysfunction.
FDA to Address Female Sexual Dysfunction
Bob Grant | Aug 15, 2014 | 2 min read
The federal agency will convene a two-day workshop in October to discuss the development of drugs to treat the issue.
Let’s Talk About Sex
Megan Scudellari | Jul 1, 2014 | 9 min read
In lieu of a career in punk rock, James Pfaus opted to study the brain signals underlying sexual behavior and then see what happened when he manipulated them.
That Loving Feeling
Megan Scudellari | Jul 1, 2014 | 9 min read
There are no FDA-approved drugs to treat low sexual desire in women, but not for lack of trying.
Accidental Orgasms
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Jul 1, 2014 | 4 min read
Meet the researcher struggling to gain approval for his medical device, which was originally designed to relieve back pain, but turned out to be an orgasm inducer.
Opinion: Sexual Dysfunction Matters
Robert Pyke | Aug 19, 2013 | 3 min read
Desire and arousal disorders require the biopharmaceutical industry’s attention.
Virginia Johnson, Sex Researcher, Dies
Bob Grant | Jul 29, 2013 | 1 min read
The sex therapist revolutionized the treatment of sexual dysfunction and helped legitimize the study of copulation and masturbation physiology.
