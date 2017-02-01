shoot apical meristem

ADVERTISEMENT
From the Ground Up
Anna Azvolinsky | Feb 1, 2017 | 8 min read
Instrumental in launching Arabidopsis thaliana as a model system, Elliot Meyerowitz has since driven the use of computational modeling to study developmental biology.
