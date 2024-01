In clinical trials, the new inoculation demonstrated greater protection for children and people older than 45 than the existing dengue vaccine.

European Medicines Agency Recommends Approving Takeda’s Dengue Vaccine

European Medicines Agency Recommends Approving Takeda’s Dengue Vaccine

In clinical trials, the new inoculation demonstrated greater protection for children and people older than 45 than the existing dengue vaccine.

In clinical trials, the new inoculation demonstrated greater protection for children and people older than 45 than the existing dengue vaccine.