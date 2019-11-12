Trial of Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Put on Hold

ABOVE: © ISTOCK.COM, JOSE LUIS CALVO MARTIN & JOSE ENRIQUE GARCIA-MAURIÑO MUZQUIZ



A clinical trial of a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy has been halted after a patient suffered serious side effects following treatment, Reuters reports today (November 12). After receiving Solid Biosciences’s experimental therapy, SGT-001, the patient experienced kidney injury and drops in red blood cell count, leading the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to place the study on hold.

“We are encouraged that this patient is recovering,” Ilan Ganot, Solid Biosciences’s CEO, president, and cofounder, says in a statement. “In the coming weeks, we anticipate that we will have a better understanding of the biological activity and potential benefit of SGT-001. We look forward to sharing this additional data and working with the FDA to resolve the clinical hold and determining next steps for the program.”

SGT-001 has been administered to six people so far, and ...