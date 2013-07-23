ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. signature whistle

signature whistle

A Dolphin Doesn’t Forget
Kate Yandell | Aug 8, 2013 | 2 min read
Bottlenose dolphins appear to remember one another’s whistles for up to 2 decades.
Dolphins by Name
Sabrina Richards | Jul 23, 2013 | 3 min read
Bottlenose dolphins can recognize and respond to their own “signature whistles,” strengthening the evidence that these whistles function like names.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT