T Cell Traffic Stop Halts SIV
Amanda B. Keener | Oct 13, 2016 | 2 min read
An antibody used to treat Crohn’s disease controls simian immunodeficiency virus infection in Rhesus macaques by blocking T cell migration to the gut.
The Origins of O
Kerry Grens | May 1, 2015 | 2 min read
A strain of HIV that has afflicted more than 100,000 people emerged from gorillas.
Long-Acting HIV Drug Shows Promise
Tracy Vence | Mar 6, 2014 | 1 min read
Regular injections of an antiretroviral drug protects macaques from simian-human immunodeficiency virus infection, researchers report.
SIV Vaccine Success
Kate Yandell | Sep 13, 2013 | 1 min read
A cytomegalovirus-based vaccine eliminated simian immunodeficiency virus from rhesus macaques, raising hopes of a similarly effective HIV vaccine.
SIV and the Expanding Virome
Sabrina Richards | Oct 10, 2012 | 3 min read
Monkeys infected with simian immunodeficiency virus have a higher diversity of gut viruses, pointing to a possible role of the virome in SIV pathogenesis.
Vaccine primes T-cells for SIV
Hannah Waters | May 14, 2011 | 3 min read
A new vaccine that uses a persistent virus vector controlled SIV in 50 percent of tested monkeys
