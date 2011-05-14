ADVERTISEMENT
SIV
T Cell Traffic Stop Halts SIV
Amanda B. Keener
| Oct 13, 2016
| 2 min read
An antibody used to treat Crohn’s disease controls simian immunodeficiency virus infection in Rhesus macaques by blocking T cell migration to the gut.
The Origins of O
Kerry Grens
| May 1, 2015
| 2 min read
A strain of HIV that has afflicted more than 100,000 people emerged from gorillas.
Long-Acting HIV Drug Shows Promise
Tracy Vence
| Mar 6, 2014
| 1 min read
Regular injections of an antiretroviral drug protects macaques from simian-human immunodeficiency virus infection, researchers report.
SIV Vaccine Success
Kate Yandell
| Sep 13, 2013
| 1 min read
A cytomegalovirus-based vaccine eliminated simian immunodeficiency virus from rhesus macaques, raising hopes of a similarly effective HIV vaccine.
SIV and the Expanding Virome
Sabrina Richards
| Oct 10, 2012
| 3 min read
Monkeys infected with simian immunodeficiency virus have a higher diversity of gut viruses, pointing to a possible role of the virome in SIV pathogenesis.
Vaccine primes T-cells for SIV
Hannah Waters
| May 14, 2011
| 3 min read
A new vaccine that uses a persistent virus vector controlled SIV in 50 percent of tested monkeys
