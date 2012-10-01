ADVERTISEMENT
Hungry Macrophages Keep Tattoos on Mice’s Skin
Diana Kwon | Mar 7, 2018 | 2 min read
A new study reveals that a constant stream of ink-gobbling immune cells helps hold tattoos in place.
DNA Analysis Paints New Picture of 10,000-Year-Old Briton
Shawna Williams | Feb 7, 2018 | 2 min read
“Cheddar Man” had dark hair and blue eyes, a sequencing analysis suggests.
Study Illuminates Genetics of Skin Color
Ashley P. Taylor | Oct 12, 2017 | 2 min read
Researchers identified genes related to melanin levels in African populations.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Oct 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the October 2012 issue of The Scientist.
