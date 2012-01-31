ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
sleeping sickness
sleeping sickness
New Drug Target for Three Tropical Diseases
Tracy Vence
| Aug 9, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers efficiently clear mice of the parasites that cause leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, and sleeping sickness by inhibiting the parasites’ kinetoplastid proteasomes.
Genome Digest
Tracy Vence
| Apr 24, 2014
| 3 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Interfering with Resistance
Hannah Waters
| Jun 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Drug efficacy and resistance mechanisms shine a light on how drugs enter cells, which could facilitate the development of new sleeping-sickness treatments.
$785 Million for Tropical Diseases
Hannah Waters
| Jan 31, 2012
| 1 min read
A public-private partnership including 13 pharmaceutical companies pledge more than $785 million to fight neglected tropical diseases.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT