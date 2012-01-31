ADVERTISEMENT
New Drug Target for Three Tropical Diseases
Tracy Vence | Aug 9, 2016 | 1 min read
Researchers efficiently clear mice of the parasites that cause leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, and sleeping sickness by inhibiting the parasites’ kinetoplastid proteasomes.
Genome Digest
Tracy Vence | Apr 24, 2014 | 3 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Interfering with Resistance
Hannah Waters | Jun 1, 2012 | 2 min read
Drug efficacy and resistance mechanisms shine a light on how drugs enter cells, which could facilitate the development of new sleeping-sickness treatments. 
$785 Million for Tropical Diseases
Hannah Waters | Jan 31, 2012 | 1 min read
A public-private partnership including 13 pharmaceutical companies pledge more than $785 million to fight neglected tropical diseases.
