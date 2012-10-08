ADVERTISEMENT
This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 13, 2022
| 4 min read
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
Cancer-like Slime Mold Growth Hints at Multicellularity’s Origins
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Apr 4, 2022
| 4 min read
The poorly understood
Fonticula alba
, a relative of fungi and animals, hunts bacteria with a mechanism that resembles cancer and fungal growth.
Slime Mold in Residence
Ashley P. Taylor
| Mar 2, 2018
| 3 min read
At Hampshire College, students and faculty use the amoeba
Physarum polycephalum
—both a “visiting scholar” and a model organism—to examine human societal and political quandaries.
Slime Mold Smarty Pants
Jef Akst
| Oct 8, 2012
| 2 min read
A form of spatial memory helps a brainless slime mold navigate complex environments, hinting at the possible origins of memory in higher organisms.
