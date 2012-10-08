ADVERTISEMENT
Slime mold spores
Science Snapshot: Breaking the Mold
This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Trichaptum abietinum growing on a pine log
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Jun 13, 2022 | 4 min read
See some of the coolest images recently featured by The Scientist
Slime mold colony with volcano-like fruiting bodies
Cancer-like Slime Mold Growth Hints at Multicellularity’s Origins
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 4, 2022 | 4 min read
The poorly understood Fonticula alba, a relative of fungi and animals, hunts bacteria with a mechanism that resembles cancer and fungal growth.
Slime Mold in Residence
Ashley P. Taylor | Mar 2, 2018 | 3 min read
At Hampshire College, students and faculty use the amoeba Physarum polycephalum—both a “visiting scholar” and a model organism—to examine human societal and political quandaries.  
Slime Mold Smarty Pants
Jef Akst | Oct 8, 2012 | 2 min read
A form of spatial memory helps a brainless slime mold navigate complex environments, hinting at the possible origins of memory in higher organisms.
