Thomas Lovejoy wearing glasses, smiling at camera
“Godfather of Biodiversity” Thomas Lovejoy Dies at 80
The famous ecologist was a lifelong champion for conservation.
US Government Shutdown’s Effects on Science Ripple Overseas
Catherine Offord | Jan 30, 2019 | 5 min read
From canceled conferences to delayed publications, fallout of the shutdown spread beyond US borders, prompting concerns about long-term damage to international collaboration.
Image of the Day: Henrietta Lacks
The Scientist Staff | May 12, 2018 | 1 min read
A painting of the woman who was the source of HeLa cells will be on view at the National Portrait Gallery beginning May 15.
Trump Administration Plans to Eliminate USGS’s Biological Survey Unit
Diana Kwon | Feb 26, 2018 | 2 min read
The agency is also poised to end a 50-year effort to restore endangered whooping crane populations.
Extinct River Dolphin Species Discovered
Alison F. Takemura | Aug 16, 2016 | 2 min read
Overlooked for half a century, a skull in the Smithsonian collection points to a dolphin species that lived 25 million years ago, according to a study.
Malarial Parasite Found in Deer
Catherine Offord | Feb 8, 2016 | 2 min read
Up to one-quarter of the US white-tailed deer population may harbor a Plasmodium parasite, a study shows.
Scientists Urge Museums to Cut Koch Ties
Bob Grant | Mar 24, 2015 | 2 min read
Dozens of researchers called on science and natural history museums to sever financial relationships with fossil fuel companies and philanthropists who fund climate change denying scientists and organizations.
