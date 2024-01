Researchers have identified specific cells and neuropeptides involved in mediating the sneeze response in mice exposed to allergens or chemical irritants such as capsaicin.

Bless You: Mouse Model Reveals Molecular Pathway Behind Sneezing

Bless You: Mouse Model Reveals Molecular Pathway Behind Sneezing

Researchers have identified specific cells and neuropeptides involved in mediating the sneeze response in mice exposed to allergens or chemical irritants such as capsaicin.

Researchers have identified specific cells and neuropeptides involved in mediating the sneeze response in mice exposed to allergens or chemical irritants such as capsaicin.