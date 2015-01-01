ADVERTISEMENT
sociogenomics

Mary Beth Aberlin | Jan 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Regulation of genome expression orchestrates the behavior of insect castes and the human response to social stress.
Contributors
Molly Sharlach | Jan 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the January 2015 issue of The Scientist.
