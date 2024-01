Eight amino acids are identical to part of the human epithelial sodium channel, leading researchers to suspect the virus might interfere with the channel’s function.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Shares Sequence with a Human Protein

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Shares Sequence with a Human Protein

Eight amino acids are identical to part of the human epithelial sodium channel, leading researchers to suspect the virus might interfere with the channel’s function.

Eight amino acids are identical to part of the human epithelial sodium channel, leading researchers to suspect the virus might interfere with the channel’s function.