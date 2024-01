The University of Texas Southwestern scientist studied the roles of glucagon and insulin in regulating blood glucose, leading to several successful treatments.

Roger Unger, Endocrinologist and Authority on Diabetes, Dies

The University of Texas Southwestern scientist studied the roles of glucagon and insulin in regulating blood glucose, leading to several successful treatments.