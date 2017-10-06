ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. southwestern Japan

southwestern Japan

Image of the Day: Overkill
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Oct 6, 2017 | 1 min read
The Sakishima habu (pitviper; Protobothrops elegans) can compensate for inept traits in the chemical composition of its venom by overdosing its prey.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT