A photo of soybeans
The Right Chemistry, 1935
Percy Lavon Julian, a young, Black scientist working in Jim Crow America, gained international recognition after beating chemists at the University of Oxford in the race to synthesize the alkaloid physostigmine, used for decades as a treatment for glaucoma.
soybean

Drug Helps Plants Resist Drought: Study
Abby Olena, PhD | Oct 24, 2019 | 3 min read
The small molecule is effective in tomato and wheat in laboratory trials, but its scalability and applicability to real-world agriculture remains to be seen.
Gene-Edited Soybean Oil Makes Restaurant Debut
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 13, 2019 | 2 min read
A Minnesota-based company reports the sale of a soybean oil engineered to have greater stability and no trans-fat.
Genome Digest
Karen Zusi | Nov 19, 2015 | 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Sick Mold
Beth Marie Mole | May 1, 2013 | 2 min read
A virus that infects a crop-killing fungus can spread freely, opening the possibility of its use as a fungicide.
Soybean Peptides Slow Some Cancer Cells
Dan Cossins | Mar 25, 2013 | 1 min read
Researchers show that peptides isolated from certain types of soybean inhibit the growth of human colon, liver, and lung cancer cells.
 
GM Crop Case Nears Supreme Court
Megan Scudellari | Apr 6, 2012 | 1 min read
The US Supreme Court has asked the Obama administration to weigh in on a petition concerning Monsanto’s Roundup Ready seeds.
