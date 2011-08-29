ADVERTISEMENT
  spatial learning

Joeanna Arthur: Charting a Path
Kate Yandell | Oct 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Project Scientist, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Age: 32
Slime Mold Smarty Pants
Jef Akst | Oct 8, 2012 | 2 min read
A form of spatial memory helps a brainless slime mold navigate complex environments, hinting at the possible origins of memory in higher organisms.
Diabetes Drug Grows Neurons
Hayley Dunning | Jul 5, 2012 | 2 min read
A drug widely used to control glucose metabolism promotes neurogenesis, pointing to new directions for brain injury and disease therapeutics.
Role of Nurture in Spatial Abilities
Tia Ghose | Aug 29, 2011 | 1 min read
In matriarchal societies where women receive equal education, there is no difference in spatial abilities between men and women.
