spatial learning

Joeanna Arthur: Charting a Path
Kate Yandell
| Oct 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Project Scientist, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Age: 32
Slime Mold Smarty Pants
Jef Akst
| Oct 8, 2012
| 2 min read
A form of spatial memory helps a brainless slime mold navigate complex environments, hinting at the possible origins of memory in higher organisms.
Diabetes Drug Grows Neurons
Hayley Dunning
| Jul 5, 2012
| 2 min read
A drug widely used to control glucose metabolism promotes neurogenesis, pointing to new directions for brain injury and disease therapeutics.
Role of Nurture in Spatial Abilities
Tia Ghose
| Aug 29, 2011
| 1 min read
In matriarchal societies where women receive equal education, there is no difference in spatial abilities between men and women.
