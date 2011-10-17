species range

ADVERTISEMENT
A rooster crowing in a tree
Domesticated Chickens Were Initially Friends, Not Food
Analyses of bones found across the world suggest that the birds entered human settlements more recently than previously thought. But they don’t seem to have immediately made their way to the table, raising questions as to why people started keeping them.
snails and algae on a rock
Warm-Water Species Remain 5 Years Post-Heatwave
Erica Nielsen and Sam Walkes | Oct 7, 2021 | 4 min read
Five years after largest marine heatwave on record hit northern California coast, many warm-water species have stuck around.
Image of the Day: Fragmented Habitat
Emily Makowski | Dec 17, 2019 | 1 min read
Human activities may be affecting both narrow-ranged plants and widespread ones.
bobcat wildlife camera trap Ohio state university Project Wild Coshocton
Image of the Day: Bobcat Sighting
Chia-Yi Hou | Apr 29, 2019 | 1 min read
A camera trap snaps a photo of a wild bobcat in a location new to scientists studying the animals’ geographical range in Ohio.
Widespread Declines in UK’s Pollinators: Study
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 26, 2019 | 2 min read
Over 30 years, one-third of the wild bees and hoverfly species surveyed sustained losses, likely due to pesticides, habitat loss, and climate change.
Eastern Monarchs Flourish While Western Numbers Plunge
Carolyn Wilke | Feb 8, 2019 | 2 min read
In the last year, the butterfly’s eastern group has more than doubled its hibernation area while the other population waned. Plus, researchers are moving trees to save monarch habitat.
Infographic: Light Pollution Threatens Species
Diana Kwon | Oct 1, 2018 | 1 min read
As artificial light increases in volume and geographical coverage around the world, a variety of animals are suffering ill effects.
The Vanishing Night: Light Pollution Threatens Ecosystems
Diana Kwon | Oct 1, 2018 | 10+ min read
The loss of darkness can harm individual organisms and perturb interspecies interactions, potentially causing lasting damage to life on our planet.
Infographic: How to Predict If a Species Is At Risk
Catherine Offord | Jun 30, 2018 | 1 min read
To calculate the likelihood that organisms will be harmed by climate change, researchers estimate their exposure, sensitivity, and ability to adapt to new conditions.
Climate Change Will Force Hundreds of Marine Species to Move
Catherine Offord | May 16, 2018 | 2 min read
A study of 686 fish and invertebrates predicts that some animals will have to shift more than 1,000 kilometers to stay within tolerable temperatures.
Opinion: The Burden of Borders
Jesse R. Lasky | Oct 17, 2011 | 4 min read
US border policy and fences threaten wildlife across the continent.
