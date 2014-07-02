ADVERTISEMENT
Spectrophotometer

Learn about universal documentation for easy compliance testing
Simplify Laboratory Compliance with Universal Documentation
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and PerkinElmer | Apr 21, 2022 | 1 min read
Universal electronic documentation takes care of instrument compliance testing, allowing researchers to get back to the bench.
NGS Library QC: Two Steps, One Instrument
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with DeNovix | Mar 23, 2021 | 2 min read
A combination spectrophotometer/fluorometer simplifies nucleic acid concentration and purity measurements.
2016 Top 10 Innovations: Honorable Mentions
The Scientist Staff | Nov 30, 2016 | 1 min read
These runners up to the Top 10 Innovations of 2016 caught our judges' attention.
New Epoch™ 2 Microplate Spectrophotometer
BioTek | Jul 2, 2014 | 2 min read
New Epoch™ 2 Provides Enhanced User Interface for Spectral Absorbance Detection.
