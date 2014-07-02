ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Spectrophotometer
Spectrophotometer
Simplify Laboratory Compliance with Universal Documentation
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and PerkinElmer
| Apr 21, 2022
| 1 min read
Universal electronic documentation takes care of instrument compliance testing, allowing researchers to get back to the bench.
NGS Library QC: Two Steps, One Instrument
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with DeNovix
| Mar 23, 2021
| 2 min read
A combination spectrophotometer/fluorometer simplifies nucleic acid concentration and purity measurements.
2016 Top 10 Innovations: Honorable Mentions
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 30, 2016
| 1 min read
These runners up to the Top 10 Innovations of 2016 caught our judges' attention.
New Epoch™ 2 Microplate Spectrophotometer
BioTek
| Jul 2, 2014
| 2 min read
New Epoch™ 2 Provides Enhanced User Interface for Spectral Absorbance Detection.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT