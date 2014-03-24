Subscribe
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 1, 2016
| 2 min read
April 2016's selection of notable quotes
TS Picks: November 9, 2015
Tracy Vence
| Nov 9, 2015
| 1 min read
Social network users rank papers; STAP researcher loses PhD; “tinkering with the fundamentals of life”
Closing the Case on STAP?
Karen Zusi
| Sep 23, 2015
| 3 min read
Several reports offer an inside look into the stem-cell research controversy.
RIKEN Head Leaving Early
Kerry Grens
| Mar 10, 2015
| 1 min read
Ryoji Noyori is stepping down from his post as the leader of the premier Japanese research institute before his tenure expires.
Contaminants Could’ve Accounted for STAP
Kerry Grens
| Dec 29, 2014
| 1 min read
Embryonic stem cells likely mucked up the cultures used in the debunked “stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency” studies.
Top Science Scandals of 2014
Jef Akst
| Dec 24, 2014
| 2 min read
The stem cell that never was; post-publication peer review website faces legal trouble; biosecurity breaches at federal labs
STAP Author Can’t Replicate Results
Kerry Grens
| Dec 22, 2014
| 1 min read
RIKEN’s Haruko Obokata fails to replicate stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency.
Researchers Update STAP Protocol
Tracy Vence
| Sep 15, 2014
| 2 min read
Two coauthors on the now-retracted stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency studies present yet another revision to the published method.
Peer Review of STAP Work Revealed
Kerry Grens
| Sep 11, 2014
| 2 min read
Early versions of two now-retracted stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency studies had been rejected before.
RIKEN to Regroup Following STAP Saga
Tracy Vence
| Aug 27, 2014
| 1 min read
The Japanese institution will downsize, rename, and relaunch the research center at the heart of the stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency controversy.
Stem-Cell Scientist Dies
Tracy Vence
| Aug 4, 2014
| 2 min read
Yoshiki Sasai, a prominent organogenesis researcher who was a coauthor on two retracted stem cell studies, has died of apparent suicide at 52, officials say.
STAP Papers Retracted
Tracy Vence
| Jul 2, 2014
| 1 min read
Nature
issues retractions of the stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency papers and pens an editorial on the controversy surrounding their publication.
RIKEN Review Yields Corrections
Tracy Vence
| Jun 22, 2014
| 1 min read
An institution-wide investigation into labs at the Japanese research institute results in three corrections to papers published in
Molecular and Cellular Biology
between 2005 and 2010.
Final Straw for STAP?
Tracy Vence
| Jun 4, 2014
| 1 min read
Independent analysis uncovers suspected mouse cell mix-up, while stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency lead author Haruko Obokata agrees to retract the work in full.
STAP Misconduct Investigator Steps Down
Tracy Vence
| Apr 25, 2014
| 1 min read
One of the RIKEN scientists investigating allegations of misconduct tied to stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency work has resigned from the committee because of anonymous questions raised about his own research.
Misconduct Found in STAP Case
Jef Akst
| Apr 2, 2014
| 2 min read
An investigating committee at Japan’s RIKEN research center finds evidence of falsification and fabrication in two recent
Nature
papers that touted a new way to induce pluripotency.
Blogger Reports STAP Success
Tracy Vence
| Apr 1, 2014
| 2 min read
A stem-cell researcher claims to have reproduced stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency by following a revised protocol posted online last week.
STAP Confusion Abounds
Jef Akst
| Mar 31, 2014
| 2 min read
Stem cells supposedly derived by the new method of stimulus-induced acquisition of pluripotency may have come from mouse strains other than those claimed.
More STAP Trouble
Tracy Vence
| Mar 25, 2014
| 1 min read
Researcher claims his failed attempt to reproduce stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency was rejected for publication.
STAP Drama Continues
Jef Akst
| Mar 24, 2014
| 1 min read
Nearly two months after researchers published papers showing that they could induce pluripotency with an external stressor, the work’s validity is still being challenged.
