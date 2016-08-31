ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. statocyst

statocyst

Sensory Biology Around the Animal Kingdom
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 2016 | 10+ min read
From detecting gravity and the Earth’s magnetic field to feeling heat and the movement of water around them, animals can do more than just see, smell, touch, taste, and hear.
A Panoply of Animal Senses
The Scientist Staff | Aug 31, 2016 | 2 min read
Animals have receptors for feeling gravity, fluid flow, heat, and electric and magnetic fields.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT