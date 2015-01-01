ADVERTISEMENT
Those We Lost in 2018
Those We Lost in 2018
The scientific community said goodbye to a number of leading researchers this year.
stephen hawking
Renowned Physicist Stephen Hawking Dies
Ashley Yeager
| Mar 14, 2018
| 2 min read
Famed for his work on black holes and cosmology, he also survived decades with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 1, 2015
| 2 min read
January 2015's selection of notable quotes
