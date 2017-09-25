ADVERTISEMENT
  3. stomach fossil

Image of the Day: Fossil Guts
The Scientist Staff | Sep 25, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists unearthed an intact, fossilized digestive organ of a 500-million-year-old trilobite—a prehistoric relative of the horseshoe crab.
