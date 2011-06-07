ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
stripes
stripes
Macrophages Physically Relay Signals Between Cell Types
Catherine Offord
| May 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Time-lapse imaging shows the immune cells transferring chemical signals during pigment pattern formation in developing zebrafish.
Infographic: How the Zebrafish Got Its Stripes
Catherine Offord
| Apr 30, 2017
| 1 min read
Immune cells called macrophages shuttle cellular messages in the skin.
Revenge of the Weeds
Amy Coombs
| May 20, 2012
| 6 min read
Plant pests are evolving to outsmart common herbicides, costing farmers crops and money.
How Tigers Get Their Stripes
Bob Grant
| Feb 22, 2012
| 2 min read
For the first time researchers have demonstrated the molecular tango that gives rise to repeating patterns in developing animal embryos.
How the Zebra Got Its Stripes
Jef Akst
| Feb 9, 2012
| 2 min read
Zebras may have evolved their striped coat to avoid blood-sucking flies.
How skunks got their stripes
Megan Scudellari
| Jun 7, 2011
| 1 min read
The evolution of bold warning coloration in mammals.
