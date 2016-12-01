ADVERTISEMENT
  3. surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy

Richard Van Duyne
Chemist Richard Van Duyne Dies
Catherine Offord | Aug 16, 2019 | 3 min read
The Northwestern University professor developed surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, an invaluable technique for detecting and identifying individual molecules.
Using Raman Spectroscopy to Identify Cell Types
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Dec 1, 2016 | 7 min read
Improvements in instruments and statistical tools allow the capture and analysis of large data sets.
