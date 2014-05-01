ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Resilient Lung Cells
A specific type of lung cell withstands flu infection by doubling down on DNA repair.
Image of the Day: Resilient Lung Cells
Image of the Day: Resilient Lung Cells
A specific type of lung cell withstands flu infection by doubling down on DNA repair.
A specific type of lung cell withstands flu infection by doubling down on DNA repair.
Home
Subjects
survivor
survivor
Deadly Wasting Syndrome Genetically Altered Sea Stars: Study
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 19, 2018
| 1 min read
The surviving animals may have evolved genes that provided an advantage in fighting the disease.
New Insights into Tardigrades’ Ability to Withstand Drying Out
Kerry Grens
| Dec 6, 2017
| 2 min read
Water bears can reanimate after years of desiccation—and gel-forming proteins unique to the animals may explain how.
Single Antibody Protects Macaques from Ebola
Amanda B. Keener
| Feb 25, 2016
| 4 min read
The “just right” binding properties of a monoclonal antibody from an Ebolavirus survivor help it neutralize the virus.
Unsinkable Evidence
Jef Akst
| May 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Genetic testing disproves one woman’s claims to have been a survivor of the
Titanic
disaster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT