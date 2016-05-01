ADVERTISEMENT
  3. swearing

Book Excerpt from Swearing is Good for You
Emma Byrne | Jan 23, 2018 | 5 min read
In chapter 1, “The Bad Language Brain: Neuroscience and Swearing,” author Emma Byrne sets the scene for her book by telling the story of the hapless and potty-mouthed Phineas Gage.
Why Swearing and Pain Go Hand in Hand
Emma Byrne | Jan 1, 2018 | 3 min read
Screaming obscenities when you stub your toe makes perfect biological sense.
Swearing Off Pain
The Scientist Staff | Dec 31, 2017 | 1 min read
Author Emma Byrne runs down the benefits of cursing, among them an enhanced ability to withstand pain.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2016 | 2 min read
May 2016's selection of notable quotes
