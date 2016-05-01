ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
swearing
swearing
Book Excerpt from
Swearing is Good for You
Emma Byrne
| Jan 23, 2018
| 5 min read
In chapter 1, “The Bad Language Brain: Neuroscience and Swearing,” author Emma Byrne sets the scene for her book by telling the story of the hapless and potty-mouthed Phineas Gage.
Why Swearing and Pain Go Hand in Hand
Emma Byrne
| Jan 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Screaming obscenities when you stub your toe makes perfect biological sense.
Contributors
Jef Akst and Katarina Zimmer
| Jan 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the January 2018 issue of
The Scientist
.
Swearing Off Pain
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 31, 2017
| 1 min read
Author Emma Byrne runs down the benefits of cursing, among them an enhanced ability to withstand pain.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| May 1, 2016
| 2 min read
May 2016's selection of notable quotes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT