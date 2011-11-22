ADVERTISEMENT
synesthesia
synesthesia
Researchers Identify Gene Variants Linked to Synesthesia
Catherine Offord
| Mar 5, 2018
| 2 min read
A whole-genome analysis of people who experience color when they listen to sounds points to a handful of genes involved in neural development.
Consilience, Episode 2: In Tune
Ben Andrew Henry
| Mar 21, 2017
| 9 min read
Ben Henry delves into the still-unanswered questions of where our musical preferences come from and what makes synesthetes tick.
Understanding the Connection Between Synesthesia and Absolute Pitch
Catherine Offord
| Mar 1, 2017
| 4 min read
Researchers investigate the unusual association of musical sounds with tastes or colors through the lens of another perceptual quirk.
Feeling Is Believing
Jef Akst
| Feb 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Many people can “see” their hands in complete darkness, absent any visual stimulus, due to kinesthetic feedback from their own movements.
Seeing in the Dark
Jef Akst
| Jan 31, 2014
| 1 min read
Meet the scientists and study subjects behind research into how senses work together to form perceptions of the world.
Seeing Sound
Edyta Zielinska
| Nov 22, 2011
| 3 min read
Researchers ask: Is there an advantage to getting emotional when touching certain textures, or seeing colors change when you listen to music?
