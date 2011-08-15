ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
synthetic amino acid
synthetic amino acid
Week in Review: May 5–9
Tracy Vence
| May 8, 2014
| 4 min read
Synthetic base pairs replicated in vivo; cardiac stem cells questioned; miniature neurotransmissions and synaptic development; neurogenesis and memory loss; STAP saga continues
Augmenting the Genetic Alphabet
Kate Yandell
| May 7, 2014
| 3 min read
For the first time, synthetic DNA base pairs are replicated within living bacteria.
Recoding Life
Laasya Samhita
| Jan 2, 2014
| 6 min read
Rewriting the genetic code can lead to a better understanding of how living cells work, and spawn new biotechnological applications.
Designing Worm Proteins
Jef Akst
| Aug 15, 2011
| 1 min read
For the first time, researchers have engineered a multicellular organism that incorporates a synthetic amino acid into its proteins.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT