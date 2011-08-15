ADVERTISEMENT
Week in Review: May 5–9
Tracy Vence | May 8, 2014 | 4 min read
Synthetic base pairs replicated in vivo; cardiac stem cells questioned; miniature neurotransmissions and synaptic development; neurogenesis and memory loss; STAP saga continues
Augmenting the Genetic Alphabet
Kate Yandell | May 7, 2014 | 3 min read
For the first time, synthetic DNA base pairs are replicated within living bacteria.
Recoding Life
Laasya Samhita | Jan 2, 2014 | 6 min read
Rewriting the genetic code can lead to a better understanding of how living cells work, and spawn new biotechnological applications.
Designing Worm Proteins
Jef Akst | Aug 15, 2011 | 1 min read
For the first time, researchers have engineered a multicellular organism that incorporates a synthetic amino acid into its proteins.
