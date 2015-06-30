ADVERTISEMENT
syntropy
Sold on Symbiosis
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jul 1, 2015
| 9 min read
A love of the ocean lured Nicole Dubilier into science; gutless sea worms and their nurturing bacterial symbionts keep her at the leading edge of marine microbiology.
Gutless Worm
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 30, 2015
| 1 min read
Meet the digestive tract–lacking oligochaete that has fueled Max Planck researcher Nicole Dubilier’s interest in symbiosis and marine science.
